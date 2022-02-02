Prediction: These Will Be 2 of the Biggest Stocks by 2040

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The stock market is a fantastic vehicle for building long-term wealth. Over the last 40 years, the broad S&P 500 index has returned over 3,670%, but some unstoppable companies have performed even better. Investors who purchased Microsoft at its initial public offering (IPO) in 1986 would be sitting on a 308,000% gain today, for example. Earning astronomical returns requires some vision; investors need to assess which industries could dominate the future, and then buy stocks that are likely to benefit from those trends. In this instance, it's possible the metaverse and electric vehicles (EVs) could be the most transformative technologies of the next two decades.Here are two stocks leading the charge in those businesses, and they could be the largest companies in the world by 2040.Continue reading