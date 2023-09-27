|
27.09.2023 14:05:00
Prediction: These Will Be 2 of the Most Valuable Stocks by 2035 Thanks to This Multitrillion-Dollar Opportunity
Self-driving cars were a pipe dream not so long ago, but today, several companies are on the cusp of deploying them in the real world. They could create major financial opportunities for investors in the coming years, and one of them is in the ride-hailing business. Cathie Wood's Ark Investment Management estimates autonomous ride-sharing will generate $4 trillion in revenue over the next five years. Considering it's starting from practically zero today, the firm clearly expects rapid adoption from consumers and businesses. Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) is currently the undisputed leader in human-driven ride-hailing, though it has been working on driverless technology for years. But when self-driving cars eventually do go mainstream, Uber will have to compete with Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), which has hinted at plans to build its own ride-sharing network once its full self-driving (FSD) technology is released to the public.
