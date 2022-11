Prediction: These Will Be 2 of the Strongest Stocks in 2023

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The end of 2022 is fast approaching, and most investors will probably be relieved when it's over. If the year ended right now, the 29% decline in the Nasdaq -100 technology index would be the worst result since the global financial crisis rocked the world in 2008.Soaring inflation has been the story of 2022 because it has crushed consumers' spending power, especially when it topped a 40-year high in June. But the more recent inflation results have pointed to a cooldown, and thanks to ultra-aggressive interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve, there's a good chance that trend will continue into the new year.For that reason, the companies that have been hardest hit by inflation could be the biggest winners in 2023. Here's why I predict global e-commerce giant Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG) will be among them.