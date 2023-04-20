Prediction: These Will Be 3 of the Most Valuable Stocks by 2050

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The U.S. economy has evolved over the course of centuries. The industries that created the most value 100 years ago are not the same as the industries generating the most value today. For example, United States Steel became the world's first $1 billion company in 1901. But the world's largest company today is technology giant Apple, which has amassed a $2.6 trillion valuation. Which industries might drive the U.S. economy forward in the future, and how can investors benefit? Technologies like electric vehicles (EVs) and artificial intelligence (AI) are still in the very early stages of adoption, yet they hold significant potential as value creators. Continue reading