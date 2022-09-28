|
28.09.2022 14:11:00
Prediction: These Will Be Some of the Best-Performing Stocks In 2023
September is drawing to a close, leaving just one quarter remaining in the 2022 calendar year. That will probably be a relief for many investors, because this has been an equally challenging year to 2020, when the pandemic first rocked the world. While that triggered a much steeper decline than we're seeing in 2022, it was very short-lived compared to the nine-month slog investors grappled with this time around.Turning our attention to the new year, it's possible that the Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hikes will have cooled the red-hot inflation that is currently sweeping through the economy. If that happens, high-growth technology stocks that have been crushed in 2022 will likely regain favor among investors.One of the most important modern technologies continues to be cloud computing, so that's a great place to look as we roll into 2023. Here are two beaten-down stocks in that industry that could experience a resurgence next year, and they might even outperform the rest of the market. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
