Prediction: These Will Be the 10 Largest Stocks by 2035

If you ask the average person to name the world's biggest public company, most would probably correctly guess the $2.7 trillion behemoth Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). And odds are good that a sizable segment of this crowd would be able to name a few other members of the trillion-dollar capitalization club: Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) drives in and out of the group, depending on the day.What's interesting, however, is that the list of the world's largest publicly traded companies looked notably different just 10 years back. While Apple and Microsoft were giants back in 2012, the list of top stocks as measured by market cap also included ExxonMobil, Walmart (NYSE: WMT), General Motors, Chevron, and even, at various points during that year, General Electric.The point being, things change.