24.07.2022 12:30:00
Prediction: These Will Be the 3 Largest Stocks by 2040
The club of stocks with market caps above $1 trillion is highly exclusive. It can be tempting to think these enormous companies' best days are behind them. After all, they have generally been around for decades, delivering market-shattering returns. And it's much harder for a stock of this size to double or triple compared to their small-cap counterparts.But for some of them, the future still looks exceptionally bright. That's the case for Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL). These three tech giants are already among the largest companies in the world, but here's why I expect them to rank as the three largest stocks by 2040. Over the past few decades, Amazon, Microsoft, and Alphabet have produced impressive results by becoming leaders in their respective main businesses. Let's start with Amazon. From its modest inception as an online bookseller, the company became an e-commerce juggernaut, building a huge competitive edge. Continue reading
