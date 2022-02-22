Prediction: These Will Be the 3 Most Valuable Cryptocurrencies by 2030

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Cryptocurrency is undoubtedly controversial. There are smart people on both sides of the debate -- some see it as a disruptive force that could improve the financial industry, while others see it as a bubble that will end in catastrophe. But no one can debate the value that crypto has created. Over the last two years, the market has grown more than 500% to almost $1.7 trillion -- and that's after $1 trillion was wiped away in the most recent crash.It's certainly plausible that the crypto market will grow several-fold in the years ahead. After all, the global equity market is worth $120 trillion, according to nonprofit trade group Sifma. That's more than 60-fold larger than the collective value of all cryptocurrencies. Unfortunately, with over 17,600 cryptos in circulation, investors have to so lot of research to sort things out.If you're looking for a place to start, consider these three coins. I think each will rank among the three most valuable cryptos by 2030. Here's why.Continue reading