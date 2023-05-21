Prediction: These Will Be the First 4 Stocks to Top $5 Trillion

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Just how much is $5 trillion? If you could stack 5 trillion $1 bills on top of each other, they'd go all the way to the moon and then some. We're talking about a lot of money. Right now, no company on the planet has a market cap of anywhere close to $5 trillion. However, it's only a matter of time before the threshold is exceeded. I'm not sure exactly when it will happen. But I predict that four stocks will be the first to top $5 trillion.My take is that Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is practically a no-brainer to be among the initial stocks to reach the $5 trillion mark. The tech giant is currently more than halfway there with a market cap of almost $2.8 trillion.Continue reading