|
08.01.2024 12:07:00
Prediction: These Will Be Warren Buffett's 3 Top Dividend Stocks in 2024
Take anyone's prediction about the future with a grain of salt. Better yet, make that an entire shaker of salt. No one knows for sure what will happen.Still, there can sometimes be information that allows us to envision outcomes that are somewhat likely based on what's known right now. And it can be fun to attempt to peer into the proverbial crystal ball.With that in mind, I've been looking at Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) portfolio to try to identify his most likely winners in the new year. I predict that these will be Buffett's three top dividend stocks in 2024.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!