Prediction: This 1 Thing Will Be Nvidia's Biggest Growth Driver Yet

Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) earnings have already been climbing in the triple digits -- and that's led to mind-boggling stock performance. Shares of the technology giant have soared 2,500% over the past five years. And even though stock performance has slowed in recent weeks, the shares have still advanced about 120% since the start of this year.The reason for this growth is simple: Nvidia has secured itself a major position in one of today's hottest growth markets: artificial intelligence (AI). The company holds 80% of the AI chip market thanks to the tremendous performance of its graphics processing units (GPUs). These chips power key AI tasks, such as the training and inference of large language models (LLMs).Now, as other chip companies launch products to rival Nvidia's top chip, some investors wonder whether Nvidia's biggest wave of growth is over. But my prediction is that one thing in particular will be Nvidia's biggest growth driver yet -- and it's right around the corner. Let's find out more.