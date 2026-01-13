NVIDIA Aktie

NVIDIA

WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

14.01.2026 00:10:00

Prediction: This 1 Thing Will Make Nvidia the Biggest Winner of the AI Race. (Hint: It's Not the GPU.)

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) already has scored a major win in artificial intelligence (AI) over the past few years. The company, seeing the opportunity well before the AI boom started, focused on honing its chips to power this revolution. As a result, Nvidia delivered high-powered graphics processing units (GPUs) to the market at just the right time and established itself as the market leader.The tech giant's innovation, updating its GPUs on an annual basis, has kept this going. In another smart move, Nvidia hasn't only focused on chips but also has built out an entire ecosystem of supporting products.Now, my prediction is that one thing in particular will make Nvidia the biggest winner of the AI race as this story continues to unfold. I'll give you one hint: It's not the GPU.
