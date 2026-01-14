Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
14.01.2026 15:15:00
Prediction: This AI Hardware Stock Could Become One of the Next $1 Trillion Companies
The trillion-dollar stock club is a fairly exclusive group. There have only been 10 U.S.-listed stocks that have breached this valuation level, and there are a few more within striking distance. However, one stock that's a bit far away is Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD). AMD has a market cap of $330 billion, so it may not be on investors' radar for crossing into the $1 trillion valuation range. However, AMD's hardware is starting to become more popular in the artificial intelligence (AI) world, and it may get there faster than many think.How quickly can AMD reach $1 trillion? Well, if its projections come true, it could be there in as little as four years.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!