:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
21.01.2026 21:44:00
Prediction: This AI Infrastructure Stock Could Be One of 2026's Biggest Winners
Artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure spending will likely remain robust in 2026. Market research firm Gartner predicts that global AI spending will jump 44% this year to a whopping $2.5 trillion, with AI infrastructure alone accounting for 54% of that outlay.That forecast is why now is a good time to take a closer look at Celestica (NYSE: CLS), an AI infrastructure play whose stock soared 177% in the past year and seems poised for bigger gains in the new year. Let's look at the reasons Celestica could be one of the biggest winners of the massive AI spending in 2026.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
