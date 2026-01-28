:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
28.01.2026 03:45:00
Prediction: This AI Infrastructure Stock Will Be the Biggest Beneficiary of OpenAI's Growth by End of 2026
2026 could be the year that AI grows up.Three years after OpenAI launched ChatGPT, the AI boom is in full effect. Stocks like Nvidia have soared, adding trillions of dollars in market value, but there are still some doubts about whether AI will have the same real-world impact as the concerns about an AI bubble indicate.However, OpenAI CFO Sarah Friar recently said that 2026 will be a year of "practical adoption," meaning the start-up intends to close the gap between AI's possibilities and its everyday usage. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
