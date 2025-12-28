:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
28.12.2025 16:00:00
Prediction: This AI Stock Could Be the First New $2 Trillion Company in 2026
Artificial intelligence (AI) is responsible for adding trillions of dollars in value to a handful of companies over the last few years. Nvidia, for example, briefly touched a $5 trillion market cap this year, thanks to its dominant position in the market for graphics processing units (GPUs). Four other companies sit firmly above the $2 trillion threshold as we approach the new year.But three AI stocks currently have similar market caps around $1.6 trillion as of this writing, and are vying to become the first new $2 trillion company of 2026: Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), and Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO). Here's my prediction for the next company to top the milestone, and it could come as soon as next year.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!