Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
11.02.2026 08:00:00
Prediction: This AI Stock Could Triple by the End of 2026. Here's Why.
CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) shareholders may feel frustrated over the stock's behavior in recent weeks. Since its drop in late October, the stock has traded in a range, and optimism about its artificial intelligence (AI)-oriented cloud platform has given way to concerns about softening AI demand and massive investments required to address its backlog.Nonetheless, once it breaks out of its range, a tripling of the stock price may not be out of the question. Here's why investors should not dismiss the possibility of such a gain this year.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!