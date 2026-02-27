AMD Aktie

WKN: 863186 / ISIN: US0079031078

27.02.2026 09:45:00

Prediction: This AI Stock Will Be Worth More Than AMD by the End of 2026

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) performed impressively over the past year, rising a healthy 95% as compared to the 65% gains clocked by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector index over this period.However, the semiconductor stock has been under pressure in 2026. AMD is underperforming the broader index, losing 5% of its value so far this year. The poor performance seems a tad surprising given that AMD delivered a solid set of results and guidance recently. The company's 2025 revenue increased by 35% over the prior year to $34.6 billion, while non-GAAP earnings were up by 26% to $4.17 per share.Image source: AMD.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
