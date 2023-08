Prediction: This AI Stock Will Join the '2 Trillion-Dollar Club'

There have been numerous headlines about Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) becoming the first company to cross the $3 trillion valuation threshold or speculation about which company will be the next to join the $1 trillion market cap club, but what about the $2 trillion club? After all, only three companies have been worth more than $2 trillion.One candidate that I think is in a solid position to join shortly is Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL). With its $1.65 trillion valuation, it must return just over 20% to join this exclusive club. But when will it get there? Let's find out.Alphabet uses several technologies. Its most prominent is the Google search engine, the technology that revolutionized how we use the internet. While there have been some concerns about its ability to innovate, as competitors have rolled out chatbot-powered search engines, Google remains the top choice and is improving its chatbot search.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel