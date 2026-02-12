Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
12.02.2026 06:00:00
Prediction: This AI Stock Will Soar After Feb. 25. Here's Why.
Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) have been under pressure over the past three months, shedding almost 2% of their value owing to a variety of factors.From geopolitical tensions related to the shipments of its chips to China to the sustainability of the huge spending on artificial intelligence (AI) data centers to concerns about AI being in a bubble, investors have found multiple reasons to doubt Nvidia's prospects. However, they seem to be overlooking the remarkable growth that Nvidia has been clocking despite its status as the largest company in the world.As a result, it won't be surprising to see the stock soaring when it releases another round of terrific results on Feb. 25.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
