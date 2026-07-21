SK hynix Aktie
WKN DE: A1JWRE / ISIN: US78392B1070
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21.07.2026 21:05:00
Prediction: This Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip Stock Is the Biggest Winner From the $26.5 Billion SK Hynix IPO (Hint: It's Not Nvidia)
SK Hynix (NASDAQ: SKHY) ranks among the world's largest producers of memory semiconductors. The company holds market-leading positions in DRAM, NAND flash, and high-bandwidth memory (HBM). As hyperscalers race to build larger training clusters and inference fleets, a shortage of advanced HBM has become one bottleneck controlling the pace of the entire artificial intelligence infrastructure build-out.Earlier this month, the South Korea-based company completed a secondary listing of American depositary shares on the Nasdaq. The company raised roughly $26.5 billion through the offering, providing it with fresh capital at a time of intense investment needs to meet memory demand.According to the company's Form F-1 registration statement, SK Hynix made clear the newly raised funds would be used for capital expenditures rather than general corporate purposes. The proceeds will be allocated across three areas: construction of a fabrication plant in Yongin, South Korea, development of an advanced packaging and testing facility in Cheongju, South Korea, and the purchase of manufacturing equipment.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu SK hynix Inc (spons. GDRs)
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21.07.26
|KOSPI erholt sich - Aktien von Samsung und SK hynix führen die Aufwärtsbewegung an (finanzen.at)
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16.07.26
|Sorge um überhitzte KI-Rally: Samsung-Aktie und SK hynix geraten unter Druck (finanzen.net)
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15.07.26
|New SK Hynix ADRs are trading at a BIG premium (Financial Times)
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14.07.26
|Samsung-Aktie plant nach NASDAQ-Start von SK hynix wohl kein eigenes US-Listing (finanzen.at)
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13.07.26