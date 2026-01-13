NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
13.01.2026 16:45:00
Prediction: This Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip Stock Will Outperform Nvidia in 2026 (Hint: It's Not AMD)
The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) has ushered in a generational growth wave for companies all across the technology arena. In particular, semiconductor stocks have been some of the greatest beneficiaries of generative AI development.When it comes to chip stocks, companies such as Advanced Micro Devices, Broadcom, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing have witnessed outsized enthusiasm throughout the AI revolution. Of course, there is also the king of the chip realm -- Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), which has seen its stock price rise by nearly 1,000% in just three years, propelling it to the most valuable company in the world.However, rising competition in the graphics processing unit (GPU) industry as well as the proliferation of custom application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) from cloud hyperscalers Amazon, Microsoft, and Alphabet is slowly starting to change the narrative around Nvidia from one of an unstoppable rally to a potential headwind directed straight at its data center empire.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.
|
20:05
|Schwacher Handel in New York: Dow Jones notiert im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
20:05
|Börse New York in Rot: NASDAQ 100 nachmittags im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
20:05
|NASDAQ-Handel NASDAQ Composite zeigt sich nachmittags leichter (finanzen.at)
|
20:05
|Schwacher Handel in New York: So steht der S&P 500 am Nachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
18:02
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: Dow Jones zeigt sich mittags leichter (finanzen.at)
|
18:02
|Börse New York in Rot: So performt der NASDAQ Composite am Mittwochmittag (finanzen.at)
|
18:02
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: So entwickelt sich der S&P 500 am Mittag (finanzen.at)
|
16:04
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Papier NVIDIA-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in NVIDIA von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)