NVIDIA Aktie

NVIDIA für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
13.01.2026 16:45:00

Prediction: This Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip Stock Will Outperform Nvidia in 2026 (Hint: It's Not AMD)

The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) has ushered in a generational growth wave for companies all across the technology arena. In particular, semiconductor stocks have been some of the greatest beneficiaries of generative AI development.When it comes to chip stocks, companies such as Advanced Micro Devices, Broadcom, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing have witnessed outsized enthusiasm throughout the AI revolution. Of course, there is also the king of the chip realm -- Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), which has seen its stock price rise by nearly 1,000% in just three years, propelling it to the most valuable company in the world.However, rising competition in the graphics processing unit (GPU) industry as well as the proliferation of custom application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) from cloud hyperscalers Amazon, Microsoft, and Alphabet is slowly starting to change the narrative around Nvidia from one of an unstoppable rally to a potential headwind directed straight at its data center empire.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.

mehr Nachrichten