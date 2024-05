Prediction: This Artificial Intelligence (AI) Cloud Stock Will Join Microsoft, Alphabet, and Amazon in the $1 Trillion Club

Right now, there are only seven companies in the world with a market capitalization in excess of $1 trillion. Ranked in order from largest to smallest, those companies are Microsoft , Apple, Nvidia, Alphabet Amazon , Saudi Arabian Oil, and Meta Platforms.The obvious theme here is that most of these companies operate in the technology sector. Moreover, within technology, Microsoft, Alphabet, and Amazon all share something else in common: Each of them is a dominant force in cloud computing and artificial intelligence (AI).Beyond mega-cap tech enterprises, I see another player quietly emerging at the intersection of cloud AI infrastructure. Let's break down how Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) is making notable strides in AI, and analyze the company's path to a trillion-dollar valuation.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel