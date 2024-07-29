|
29.07.2024 16:00:00
Prediction: This Artificial Intelligence (AI) Semiconductor Stock Will Be the Best Chip Company to Own Over the Next Decade (Hint: Not Nvidia)
Over the last couple of years, the technology industry has become overwhelmingly enamored with artificial intelligence (AI). In particular, semiconductor stocks have witnessed newfound growth and investors can't seem to get enough. While Nvidia is the biggest icon in the chip space right now, I see another company emerging as a superior investment over the next several years.Let's explore why Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) -- commonly known as TSMC -- might be the most lucrative opportunity of all at the intersection of AI and chipmaking.Nvidia specializes in the development of advanced semiconductor chips called graphics processing units (GPUs). GPUs are a core component across many generative AI applications such as training large language models (LLMs).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
