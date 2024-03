Prediction: This Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock Could Be the Next Nvidia

Finding the next great stock, like an Amazon or, more recently, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), is the dream -- one stock that can generate portfolio- and life-changing returns, sometimes very quickly. Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) has given investors its best Nvidia impression. The stock is up a whopping 750% over the past year.Now, a stock rarely goes up that much, that quickly. That's why it might seem wild that I'm predicting it will continue. Of course, success may not be a straight line. Still, I believe Supermicro, as it is better known these days, could easily mimic Nvidia's epic multiyear run and soar upward over the coming years.The recipe for Supermicro's success is simple. Dominant leadership in a rapidly growing industry equals outperformance. Investors are already seeing the equation play out, which helps explain the stock's remarkable success. My prediction is based on the simple theory that artificial intelligence (AI) spending will continue well into the future.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel