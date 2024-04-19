|
19.04.2024 15:00:00
Prediction: This Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock Could Be Worth More Than Microsoft 5 Years From Now
Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) is now the most valuable company in the world, with a market capitalization of just over $3 trillion. The proliferation of artificial intelligence (AI) has played a central role in helping the tech giant reach this position.Shares of Microsoft have jumped more than 72% since the beginning of 2023 when the AI revolution started taking hold. The stock's performance has matched that of the Nasdaq-100 Technology Sector index during this period. Microsoft's impressive rally seems well-deserved considering that the company has been quick to monetize its partnership with OpenAI and is offering a wide range of AI-focused solutions across its software portfolio.AI has started moving the needle for Microsoft already, with the company witnessing growth in lucrative markets such as cloud computing. Looking ahead, Microsoft could remain a solid AI play thanks to adoption of the technology in the workplace collaboration, cloud, gaming, and personal computer (PC) markets.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!