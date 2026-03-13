Capex Aktie
WKN: 919232 / ISIN: ARP2006N1025
|
13.03.2026 07:15:00
Prediction: This Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock Will Be the Biggest Winner of the $660+ Billion Capex Boom
Artificial intelligence (AI) has already started to demonstrate its usefulness, driving efficiency, cost savings, and innovation at companies. Some investors bet on this market early and have won big as certain companies developing or using AI have seen their revenue and stock prices soar. In fact, AI has been a huge driver of market performance over the past few years, helping the S&P 500 climb 78% over three years. And though momentum has slowed these days amid general market volatility and concerns about the war in Iran, I don't believe the AI story is over. Tech giants are spending big to ramp up infrastructure to meet demand. And my prediction is that the following AI stock will be the biggest winner of the $660+ billion capital spending boom.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!