08.09.2024 00:35:00
Prediction: This Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock Will Outperform Nvidia by Year End
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has run circles around other artificial intelligence (AI) stocks over the past few years thanks to its leadership in the field. The company holds an 80% share of the AI chip market, and that has helped it generate triple-digit revenue growth quarter after quarter. As a result, the stock soared more than 2,200% over the past five years.By comparison, its other top technology peers, including Apple and Alphabet, saw their shares rise in the double or triple digits during that period.Though I expect Nvidia to continue as a winning stock over time, from now until the end of the year another stock could step ahead. Investors have worried about Nvidia's dependence on AI revenue in an uncertain economy and the competition it faces in the chip market. In fact, Nvidia already has lost some momentum, falling 12% over the past three months.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
