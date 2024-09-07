08.09.2024 00:35:00

Prediction: This Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock Will Outperform Nvidia by Year End

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has run circles around other artificial intelligence (AI) stocks over the past few years thanks to its leadership in the field. The company holds an 80% share of the AI chip market, and that has helped it generate triple-digit revenue growth quarter after quarter. As a result, the stock soared more than 2,200% over the past five years.By comparison, its other top technology peers, including Apple and Alphabet, saw their shares rise in the double or triple digits during that period.Though I expect Nvidia to continue as a winning stock over time, from now until the end of the year another stock could step ahead. Investors have worried about Nvidia's dependence on AI revenue in an uncertain economy and the competition it faces in the chip market. In fact, Nvidia already has lost some momentum, falling 12% over the past three months.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu NVIDIA Corp.mehr Analysen

29.08.24 NVIDIA Hold Deutsche Bank AG
29.08.24 NVIDIA Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
29.08.24 NVIDIA Buy UBS AG
29.08.24 NVIDIA Outperform Bernstein Research
29.08.24 NVIDIA Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

NVIDIA Corp. 95,98 -0,02% NVIDIA Corp.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX leichter erwartet -- Asiens Börsen überwiegend fester
Sowohl der heimische als auch der deutsche Markt dürften im Dienstagshandel abgeben. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte präsentieren sich am Dienstag in Grün.

Nachrichten

Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen