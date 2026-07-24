Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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24.07.2026 05:00:00
Prediction: This Autonomous Driving Stock Will Be a Much Better Buy Than Tesla Over the Long Term
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) recently started manufacturing its Cybercab autonomous robotaxi, but it faces two problems. First, the company's full self-driving software lacks widespread regulatory approval in the U.S., so the robotaxi won't be hitting the road at scale anytime soon. Second, Tesla is behind other operators, like Alphabet's Waymo, which is already completing over 500,000 paid autonomous trips per week. Simply put, the autonomous arms race is complex, competitive, and extremely capital-intensive, but there is one company bypassing those challenges, and it could be the industry's ultimate winner. Uber Technologies operates the world's largest ride-hailing platform, and it has partnered with around 30 companies in the autonomous industry that are deploying their vehicles in its network. Here's why Uber's strategy could deliver much better results for investors than Tesla's strategy.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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