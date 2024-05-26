|
26.05.2024 16:30:00
Prediction: This Big-Box Retailer Will Follow Walmart and Split Its Stock in 2024
The stock market is roaring so far in 2024. Both the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 have gained approximately 11% thanks to tailwinds in the technology, energy, and pharmaceutical industries.While steady growth and strong business fundamentals are often correlated with a rising stock price, there are other things that can happen to influence buying and selling activity. More often than not, stock splits lead to abnormal, yet brief, volatility in share prices. Many prominent businesses including Nvidia, Amazon, Alphabet, Tesla, Apple, and Novo Nordisk have completed splits in recent years.Furthermore, in just the last few months, many businesses in the retail sector have also announced stock splits. Let's explore why splits occur and how they can affect a stock. Moreover, I'll explain why I see Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) as a potential stock split candidate.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Walmartmehr Nachrichten
|
23.05.24
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: Dow Jones fällt letztendlich zurück (finanzen.at)
|
23.05.24
|Schwacher Handel: Dow Jones am Donnerstagnachmittag in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
23.05.24
|Dow Jones-Handel aktuell: Dow Jones zum Start leichter (finanzen.at)
|
22.05.24
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Papier Walmart-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Walmart von vor 10 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
22.05.24
|NYSE-Handel Dow Jones gibt zum Start nach (finanzen.at)
|
21.05.24
|Starker Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones zum Ende des Dienstagshandels mit Kursplus (finanzen.at)
|
21.05.24
|Pluszeichen in New York: So steht der Dow Jones am Nachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
21.05.24
|Börse New York: Dow Jones präsentiert sich zum Handelsstart fester (finanzen.at)