Prediction: This CEO of a Boeing and Lockheed Joint Venture Sees Billions of Dollars in His Future

In November 2024, Tory Bruno, CEO of space giant United Launch Alliance (ULA), had reason to be thankful.Several years prior, Bruno had promised investors he would lower the cost of rockets manufactured by ULA, a joint venture between Boeing (NYSE: BA) and Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT), and price ULA rocket launches competitively with rockets launched by SpaceX. In November, he delivered on that promise, winning 11 U.S. Space Force launch contracts for $118 million each. SpaceX, meanwhile, won 10 launch contracts at an average cost of $120 million.Advantage: ULA.