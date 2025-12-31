Hit Aktie
Prediction: This Company Is All Set to Hit a $5 Trillion Market Cap in 2026 (Hint: It's Not Nvidia)
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) officially became the first company in the world to hit a $5 trillion market cap in 2025. The chip giant's rise to this milestone has been deserved, as its business has been growing at a remarkable pace on the back of the fast-growing demand for artificial intelligence (AI) accelerator chips deployed in data centers.However, a few factors have weighed on Nvidia stock since it hit that mark a couple of months ago. The chip designer has lost 8% of its value after hitting a 52-week high on Oct. 29. Investors have been worried about the viability of debt-fueled AI infrastructure investments, as well as the returns that the huge spending on AI could deliver for the key names in this space.The good news is that Nvidia could overcome these headwinds in 2026 and jump significantly. The stock's 12-month median price target of $250 suggests that it can rise 31% from current levels by next year, which will be enough for it to reclaim the $5 trillion market-cap level once again (it currently has a market cap of $4.64 trillion).
