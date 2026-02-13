:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
13.02.2026 11:15:00
Prediction: This Could Be the Best-Performing AI Chip Stock of 2026
Artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure spending is poised to jump significantly in 2026, with a recent report from CNBC suggesting that the capital expenditures (capex) of the top four hyperscalers in the U.S. could soar to $700 billion this year. That would be a big jump over 2025's capex of $394 billion.Semiconductor companies are likely to win big from this massive outlay, as they provide the basic building blocks that enable AI training and inference. Lumentum (NASDAQ: LITE) is among the semiconductor companies playing a central role in the proliferation of AI.Shares of this company that sells optical and photonic networking components enabling high-speed transmission in AI data centers are already trading up 56% in 2026. It won't be surprising to see this stock delivering more gains this year, potentially becoming the best-performing AI chip stock of 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!