23.07.2024 02:08:00
Prediction: This Could Be the Best-Performing EV Stock Through 2030
Electric vehicle (EV) stocks have been on a bumpy ride recently. But as Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) journey proves, there's huge upside potential for companies that get it right. If you want your portfolio to benefit, you'll need to separate potential winners from the growing list of failed EV ventures.Looking ahead to 2030, there's one EV stock in particular that I love.If you want broad exposure to the electric vehicle industry, you can always buy a diversified EV ETF. But there are several problems with this approach. The biggest is the huge variation in what the sector's individual players have to offer. Tesla, for instance, is much more than an electric vehicle company. It has business segments focused on distributed solar, utility-scale battery storage, autonomous driving software, and charging infrastructure. Companies like Lucid Group, meanwhile, are pure plays on electric vehicles, with futures entirely dependent on their ability to design, manufacture, market, and sell EVs to customers.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
