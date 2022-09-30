|
30.09.2022 16:15:00
Prediction: This Could Be the Largest Healthcare Stock By 2042
Over the past 20 years, medical device giant Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) has substantially outperformed the market. While the company's stock is currently struggling partly due to coronavirus-related headwinds, there are still excellent reasons to be optimistic about its future. In fact, over the next couple of decades, Intuitive Surgical has a shot at becoming the largest healthcare stock. Let me explain.Currently, the two largest healthcare companies are pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson, with a market cap of $433 billion, and insurance specialist UnitedHealth Group, whose market cap is $475 billion. The list includes other pharmaceutical companies such as Eli Lilly at $295 billion and Pfizer at $247 billion. Intuitive Surgical looks relatively small compared to these giants, with a market cap of "only" $66 billion.But comparing the performance of all these healthcare stocks over the past two decades is instructive. For good measure, let's add the S&P 500 and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR, an industry benchmark.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!