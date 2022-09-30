Prediction: This Could Be the Largest Healthcare Stock By 2042

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Over the past 20 years, medical device giant Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) has substantially outperformed the market. While the company's stock is currently struggling partly due to coronavirus-related headwinds, there are still excellent reasons to be optimistic about its future. In fact, over the next couple of decades, Intuitive Surgical has a shot at becoming the largest healthcare stock. Let me explain.Currently, the two largest healthcare companies are pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson, with a market cap of $433 billion, and insurance specialist UnitedHealth Group, whose market cap is $475 billion. The list includes other pharmaceutical companies such as Eli Lilly at $295 billion and Pfizer at $247 billion. Intuitive Surgical looks relatively small compared to these giants, with a market cap of "only" $66 billion.But comparing the performance of all these healthcare stocks over the past two decades is instructive. For good measure, let's add the S&P 500 and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR, an industry benchmark.