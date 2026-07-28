The Market Aktie
WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037
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28.07.2026 12:30:00
Prediction: This Dividend ETF Will Thrive After 20 Years No Matter What the Market Does
Do you need an income engine that you know will last at least 20 years? A basket of quality dividend stocks -- in the form of an exchange-traded fund, or ETF -- is your best bet, since it will automatically adjust its portfolio to hold the most qualified names at any given time.And right now, the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEMKT: SCHD) is the best bet among the market's most popular dividend ETFs. Here's why.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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