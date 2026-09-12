Dow Aktie
WKN DE: A2PFRC / ISIN: US2605571031
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12.09.2026 17:15:00
Prediction: This High-Yield Dow Dividend Stock Will Become a Dividend King Before the End of the Year.
When you see the so-called golden arches of a McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) sign, you know exactly what to expect. Burgers, fries, soda, milkshakes, and an apple pie lie beyond the doors of the restaurant. The reliability of its offerings has helped McDonald's thrive as a business for a very long time. And the company is on the cusp of another impressive achievement, Dividend King status. Here's why I think this is the year it gets there.
On the surface, McDonald's is a restaurant that sells food to customers. However, there's more to the story. As noted above, every McDonald's sells basically the same thing with the same basic quality and speed. That consistency is a core part of the McDonald's story. It basically helped to create the fast-food segment of the restaurant industry.
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|Dow Inc
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|-2,39%
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