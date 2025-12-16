WORLD Aktie
WKN DE: A2N6BX / ISIN: JP3990210001
16.12.2025 22:03:00
Prediction: This Hypergrowth AI Stock Will Finish 2026 With the Largest Market Cap in the World
The dominant megacap company of the last few years has been Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). Today, it is worth $4.3 trillion, making it the most valuable company in the world by market capitalization. Riding the wave of spending on artificial intelligence (AI) hardware, the premier supplier of advanced parallel processing chips has seen gargantuan demand from customers, and it has faced relatively little competition. I believe that has begun to change, and will continue to change in 2026, all due to one company: Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG). The technology giant has designed its own AI accelerator data center chips, which it both uses for its internal needs and rents access to through Google Cloud. With its growing market share in the AI services space, Alphabet looks poised to dethrone Nvidia as the largest company in the world by market value. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
