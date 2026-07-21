International Aktie
WKN DE: A0LC2G / ISIN: GB00B188SR50
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21.07.2026 17:45:00
Prediction: This International ETF Will Be the Best Investment of 2026
After a somewhat disappointing 2025, international stocks are renewing their bullish ways this year. Using one exchange-traded fund (ETF), the Vanguard Total International Stock ETF, as a measuring stick, non-U.S. equities are outpacing domestic rivals again this year. As of July 17, that Vanguard ETF is up 12% year to date, a slight advantage over the 10.8% return of the S&P 500 index.Yet some international strategies have been even better bets. Just look at the Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEMKT: VPL). Cementing its status as one of the best international ETFs, this Vanguard fund is up 20.7% year to date.The Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF looks like a star among international funds. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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