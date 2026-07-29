International Aktie
WKN DE: A0LC2G / ISIN: GB00B188SR50
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29.07.2026 14:30:00
Prediction: This International ETF Will Beat U.S. Stocks for the Next 5 Years
Buying international stocks hasn't always been a top priority for American investors. Some believe that Americans don't need to own international stocks because U.S. companies make so much of their revenue from foreign markets. And for most of the past 10-15 years, America's tech-heavy stock market has strongly outperformed the rest of the world.But all of this could be changing. More American investors are looking for opportunities to buy stocks in markets beyond the U.S. The biggest winners of the next 10 years might not look anything like the tech-heavy portfolios of U.S. large-cap growth stocks that delivered big returns for the past decade.Let's take a closer look at a Vanguard international ETF that could help you tap into this trend -- and see if it could be a good choice for the next five years or longer.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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