IonQ Aktie

IonQ ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3C4QT / ISIN: US46222L1089

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05.11.2026 01:00:00

Prediction: This Is How Much IonQ Stock Will Be Worth by the End of 2027

Quantum computing is heating up, and there could be some breakthroughs over the next few years. IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) is one of the leaders in this space and is generating pretty sizable revenue figures for still being in a start-up stage. However, it remains to be seen whether it's a viable investment, as IonQ hasn't released any commercially viable equipment and is relying on partnerships and outside funding to keep its business going.

2027 could be a huge year for the company, as it has a major product launch coming that could dramatically accelerate its business trajectory. That could lead to huge upside for the beaten-down stock, potentially being worth $80 by the end of 2027 -- over a double from today's levels.

Image source: The Motley Fool.

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IonQ 25,49 7,17% IonQ

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