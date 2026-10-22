Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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22.10.2026 12:30:00
Prediction: This Is How Much SpaceX Stock Will Be Worth By the End of 2027
Just a few months ago, Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) completed the largest initial public offering (IPO) in history. At the time, the company was valued around $1.8 trillion. One of the biggest critiques of SpaceX's public debut was that its valuation was stretched amid CEO Elon Musk's uncanny ability to induce hype and spectacle.
However, following a blowout third-quarter earnings report, SpaceX has given investors a compelling reason to rethink how much the company is actually worth. Musk spent considerable time detailing an ambitious plan to expand SpaceX's artificial intelligence (AI) compute capacity throughout next year.
By the end of 2027, I predict SpaceX stock could reach more than $360 -- representing at least 122% upside from its current price. Read on to learn how I arrived at that forecast.
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Nachrichten zu Tesla
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13:00
|Tesla – Senkung der Investitionsprognose verunsichert Investoren (NewsTool)
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13:00
|Tesla – Senkung der Investitionsprognose verunsichert Investoren (NewsTool)
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22.10.26
|Tesla überrascht positiv beim Cashflow - Aktie nach Gewinneinbruch tiefer (finanzen.at)
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22.10.26
|Fusion mit SpaceX? Warum JPMorgan bei der Tesla-Aktie nach China schaut (finanzen.at)
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22.10.26
|ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan hebt Ziel für Tesla auf 430 Dollar - 'Neutral' (dpa-AFX)
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22.10.26
|Elektroauto-Boom in der EU: BYD und Tesla profitieren (dpa-AFX)
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22.10.26
|Tesla: Gewinn bricht im dritten Quartal ein, Umsatz stagniert (Spiegel Online)
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22.10.26
|KORREKTUR: Tesla mit Gewinneinbruch und stagnierendem Umsatz (dpa-AFX)
Analysen zu Tesla
|11:48
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|22.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.10.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|22.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11:48
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|22.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.10.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|22.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11:48
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|22.10.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|22.10.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|21.10.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12.10.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.06.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.03.26
|Tesla Sell
|UBS AG
|22.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.10.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|22.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Tesla
|332,85
|-1,10%
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