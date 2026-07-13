Tesla Aktie

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WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014

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13.07.2026 15:02:48

Prediction: This Is How Tesla Stock Will Do After July 22

The recent public offering of Space Exploration Technologies, also known as SpaceX, has given Elon Musk fans another investment option to consider, as Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) now has to share the spotlight. And at a market cap of around $1.5 trillion, it is firmly behind the rocket company, whose valuation was north of $1.9 trillion as of the end of last week.Tesla's stock is down close to 10% for the year, and a big test for it could be how it does in its upcoming earnings report. Its latest quarterly earnings numbers are set to come out on July 22. Could they give the stock the boost that it desperately needs? Here's what I think will happen.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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