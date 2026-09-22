Nebius Aktie
WKN DE: A1JGSL / ISIN: NL0009805522
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22.09.2026 12:15:00
Prediction: This Is What a $1,000 Investment in Nebius Group Will Be Worth by 2027
Nebius (NASDAQ: NBIS) is one of the fastest-growing AI stocks, yet it flies under the radar of most investors. Nebius's growth rates are something you have to see to believe, but one thing's for sure: Its rapid growth will push the stock higher over the next year.
I think a $1,000 investment in Nebius will be worth a fair bit more by the end of next year, so if you've got some cash ready to deploy, Nebius may be one of the best stocks to buy.
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Nebius
|201,65
|-0,74%
|Nebius Group N.V. Registered Shs -A- Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.037037 Shs
|13 750,00
|3,70%