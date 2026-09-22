Prediction: This Is What a $1,000 Investment in Nebius Group Will Be Worth by 2027

Nebius (NASDAQ: NBIS) is one of the fastest-growing AI stocks, yet it flies under the radar of most investors. Nebius's growth rates are something you have to see to believe, but one thing's for sure: Its rapid growth will push the stock higher over the next year.

I think a $1,000 investment in Nebius will be worth a fair bit more by the end of next year, so if you've got some cash ready to deploy, Nebius may be one of the best stocks to buy.

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