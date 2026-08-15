Western Digital Aktie

Western Digital für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 863060 / ISIN: US9581021055

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15.08.2026 17:39:00

Prediction: This Is What a $1,000 Investment in Sandisk Will Be Worth by 2030

Sandisk (NASDAQ: SNDK) started trading as a separate entity on the stock market in February last year after being spun off from Western Digital. A $1,000 investment in Sandisk stock following its listing is now worth more than $45,000, as of this writing.This multibagger performance has been driven by the incredible demand for NAND flash storage, which is being deployed in artificial intelligence (AI) data centers to store the large volumes of data required for training models and running inference workloads. Investors, however, may now be wondering if there is more upside in store for this semiconductor stock following the astronomical gains it has clocked since its listing.The good news is that Sandisk stock's red-hot surge isn't over yet. If you've $1,000 in investible cash right now, you can consider buying shares of Sandisk with that money, as it can significantly increase your wealth. Here's why.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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