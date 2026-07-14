Success Aktie
WKN DE: A42DP7 / ISIN: US8645831095
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15.07.2026 01:05:00
Prediction: This Is What Rivian Stock Will Do if the R2 Is a Smashing Success
Currently trading for around $18 per share, Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) has fallen by 82.5% since its 2021 initial public offering (IPO).Most longtime Rivian investors remain underwater, but new investors could profit following the recent launch of the EV maker's lower-priced R2 line. That said, while the R2 may revive growth, it may not move the needle for the stock.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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