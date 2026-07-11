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11.07.2026 15:22:00

Prediction: This Magnificent Growth Stock Is Going to Double by 2027, and Here's the Math That Shows How

Duolingo (NASDAQ: DUOL) operates the world's largest digital language education platform. Its stock surged during 2024 and 2025 to hit a record high of about $540 in May of last year, but it has since plummeted by more than 75% amid concerns that artificial intelligence-powered translation tools could reduce demand for language lessons.Plus, Duolingo's executive team recently made a business decision to prioritize user growth over the next couple of years, at the expense of monetization. As a result, Wall Street is pricing in less revenue and earnings growth, which has further contributed to the stock's decline.However, I think the sell-off is overdone. Duolingo has already proven it can use AI to improve its platform, and focusing on user growth in the near term could lead to significantly higher revenue over the long term. The stock is now incredibly cheap, so here's why I predict it will double by the time 2027 rolls around.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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