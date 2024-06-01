|
01.06.2024 19:08:00
Prediction: This "Magnificent Seven" Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock Could Be a Better Investment Than Nvidia Over the Next 5 Years
The technology sector is currently experiencing something of a renaissance as breakthroughs in artificial intelligence (AI) have ignited newfound interest from investors.Among the top AI opportunities are a small cohort of megacap tech companies collectively referred to as the "Magnificent Seven." Over the last year and a half, semiconductor company Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has returned 628% -- more than any other member of the Magnificent Seven.Nvidia is undoubtedly playing a big role in the AI revolution, and its near-term prospects look very strong. But what about the long term?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!