29.05.2024 13:45:00

Prediction: This "Magnificent Seven" Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock Will Be the Next to Join Microsoft, Apple, Nvidia, and Alphabet in the $2 Trillion Club

There are only four companies in the world with a market capitalization of at least $2 trillion: Microsoft, Apple, Nvidia, and Alphabet. Each of these megacap tech businesses are members of the Magnificent Seven -- a friendly moniker used to collectively describe the biggest movers and shakers in all things related to artificial intelligence (AI).While Microsoft and Apple have been valued in excess of $2 trillion for quite some time, Nvidia reached the milestone earlier this year. Alphabet was minted into the club following an impressive first-quarter earnings report a few weeks ago.There is one other member of the Magnificent Seven sitting on the doorstep of a $2 trillion valuation. E-commerce and cloud computing juggernaut Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) currently boasts a market capitalization of $1.9 trillion.

23.05.24 Microsoft Outperform RBC Capital Markets
23.05.24 Microsoft Kaufen DZ BANK
21.05.24 Microsoft Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
17.05.24 Microsoft Outperform RBC Capital Markets
29.04.24 Microsoft Kaufen DZ BANK
Aktien in diesem Artikel

:be AG Inhaber-Akt 2,70 -6,25% :be AG Inhaber-Akt
Alphabet C (ex Google) 164,16 0,51% Alphabet C (ex Google)
Apple Inc. 175,90 0,88% Apple Inc.
IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shs 220,00 0,00% IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shs
Microsoft Corp. 397,45 0,49% Microsoft Corp.
NVIDIA Corp. 1 066,20 1,85% NVIDIA Corp.

Zinssorgen im Blick: Wall Street beendet Handel schwächer -- ATX und DAX schließen im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen letztendlich uneins
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Markt notierten am Mittwoch tiefer. Die US-Börsen gaben am Mittwoch nach. An den Börsen Asiens waren zur Wochenmitte unterschiedliche Vorzeichen zu beobachten.

