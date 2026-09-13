Prediction: This Memory Stock Could Surge 233% Over the Next 3 Years (Hint: It's not Micron or Sandisk)

Micron Technology and Sandisk have been among the most popular memory stocks on the market, and that's not surprising considering the impressive pace of growth in their revenue and earnings.

The market has duly rewarded their shares for their terrific growth. While Micron stock has surged 242% in 2026, as of this writing, Sandisk has clocked even bigger gains of 588%. However, there is another memory stock that has soared impressively in 2026. Shares of SK Hynix (NASDAQ: SKHY) have jumped 178% this year on South Korea's KOSPI Composite Index.

The company made its debut on the U.S. stock market a couple of months ago, and it has clocked respectable gains of 27%. The good news for investors is that they can still consider buying SK Hynix, given the potential upside it is likely to deliver over the next three years.

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